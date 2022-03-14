(Bloomberg) -- China saw more than 5,000 new Covid-19 infections for the first time since the early days of the pandemic, as outbreaks of the highly contagious omicron variant see officials lock down more cities and impose restrictions.

The were a total 5,154 new cases, of which 1,647 are asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said. While not a large number if compared globally, it’s a significant tally for China which has kept cases low for most of the past two years through a strict Covid Zero strategy that is now being challenged.

More than 4,000 of those infections were in the northeastern province of Jilin, bordering Russia. The region of some 24 million residents was locked down on Monday to try and stymie what has become an explosive outbreak by China standards. Langfang, a city close to Beijing, was locked down early Tuesday, following on from the shut down of tech hub Shenzhen on Sunday, the most significant Chinese city yet to be subject to movement restrictions.

Dongguan, a key manufacturing city in the southern province of Guangdong, also suspended operations at factories in areas where the virus is circulating.

Before Tuesday, China has seen just two days when Covid cases exceeded 5,000: both during the initial outbreak in Wuhan, central China. The country reported a one-time surge of more than 15,000 cases on February 12, 2020, after health authorities included cases previously unable to be diagnosed amid a shortage of test kits. This was followed by 5,090 cases the next day.

