(Bloomberg) -- A researcher for China’s top economic planning body expects the country’s wind and solar additions to easily outpace Xi Jinping’s clean energy goals.

China will likely add about 1,200 gigawatts of wind and solar over the decade from 2021 to 2030, Shi Jingli, a researcher at National Development and Reform Commission’s Energy Research Institute, said on an industry webinar. That’s close to the total power capacity of the U.S. in 2020.

A build-out like that would put the country’s total wind and solar capacity at about 1,700 gigawatts by 2030, well past the goal of 1,200 by that year that Xi announced in December 2020.

The NDRC researcher expects China to add about 500 gigawatts from 2021 to 2025 and up to 700 from 2026 to 2030. Room for the growth of hydro, nuclear and biomass power is very limited before 2030, so wind and solar will be the major part of clean energy additions.

BloombergNEF forecasts that China will add about 1,400 gigawatts over the time period, while the rest of the world will add another 2,630.

