(Bloomberg) -- China has made changes to its central bank’s monetary policy committee, according to a government statement released on Saturday.

China’s State Council approved Cai Fang and Wang Yiming to sit on the monetary policy committee of the People’s Bank of China, while Liu Wei and Ma Jun will leave the committee, according to the statement. Liu Shijin will continue to serve as a member.

The People’s Bank of China will maintain a “neutral” monetary policy stance, which is “neither tight or loose” in the near term, the China Securities Journal said in front-page commentary in February. A shift to tighter monetary policy would depend on a change in economic fundamentals, it said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.