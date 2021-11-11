(Bloomberg) -- China is likely to end up in opposition to efforts at the COP26 climate talks that would phase out coal worldwide and require countries to strengthen their official plans to cut emissions by the end of next year.

Energy security concerns will keep China from supporting the proposal on coal, according to a person familiar with China’s position who asked not to be named. The person also said that working out a new plan for emissions so soon after its latest submission — made just before United Nations talks kicked off this month in Glasgow, Scotland — will be too time-consuming for the world’s biggest emitter. The press office of China’s negotiating team didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.The latest position shows that China hasn’t really budged from its objections even after a surprise agreement with the U.S. announced late Wednesday evening injected some hope into the talks. The two superpowers said they would work together to boost concrete action that would cut planet-warming emissions in the 2020s, a crucial decade. The bilateral pact also includes efforts to curb methane, a powerful greenhouse gas. But in the last days of COP26, resistance remains to some key provisions of a final document governed by consensus. India, the world’s third-largest polluter, has also said it opposes the proposed line in an early draft of the Glasgow agreement to “accelerate the phasing-out of coal and subsidies for fossil fuels.” India is seeking more financial support from rich countries before it makes stronger climate commitments.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.