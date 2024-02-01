(Bloomberg) -- China Resources Holdings Co. and its property development unit are in talks with some banks in Hong Kong for a potential syndicated loan of around HK$6 billion ($767.4 million) to finance work on a site in the city’s Cheung Sha Wan area, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Chinese conglomerate is looking to use the loan to refinance previous debt it took related to the site and pay some other development costs, said the people, who asked not to be named as the discussions are private. Details of the loan, including tenor and pricing, haven’t been decided as the facility isn’t yet signed by banks, they added.

Earlier this week, the company repaid a term loan that matured on Jan. 29 related to the site, said one of the people. Dragon Rider Development Ltd., a joint venture between China Resources Holdings and China Resources Land (Overseas) Ltd., took out a HK$5.5 billion, one-year term loan after the company changed the usage of what was an industrial building to residential and commercial use, and had to pay HK$13.7 billion to the Hong Kong government, according to an exchange filing dated January 2023.

Short-term financing tools that typically have a tenor of 364 days have been gaining popularity among Chinese companies seeking financing overseas, in particular for property developers that seek quick funds to pay for construction loans. The prevalence came after Beijing tightened scrutiny on firms’ offshore borrowing, requiring them to seek approval to sell such debt — but only if the tenors are longer than one year.

That also means companies have to refinance these short-term loans yearly, making them subject to changes in the financing environment.

