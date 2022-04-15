(Bloomberg) -- China Resources Holdings Co. is considering a Hong Kong initial public offering of its bottled water unit that could raise as much as $1 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The Chinese conglomerate has discussed the potential listing of China Resources C’estbon Beverage (China) Co. internally, as well as with several financial advisers, the people said. A listing could happen as early as next year, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private.

A deal would come after Kirin Holdings Co. in February agreed to sell its 40% stake in C’estbon to Plateau Consumer Ltd. for 115 billion yen ($910 million). Plateau is planning to sell some of the shares to Chinese investors as part of a mixed-ownership program, the people said. Some of the potential investors could be state-owned funds, one of the people said.

China Resources Holdings has been looking to monetize its assets, encouraging its business units to tap funding on their own, the person said. The state-backed conglomerate was also considering a Hong Kong IPO of its supermarket business CR Vanguard, Bloomberg News reported last year.

C’estbon traces its roots to 1984, when its predecessor Chinese Longhuan Beverage Co. was founded. In 1990, C’estbon launched its namesake packaged drinking water in China. The company also makes bottled tea products under the “Afternoon Milk Tea” and “Afternoon Black Tea” brands as well as “Fire” coffee products, its website shows.

Deliberations are at an early stage and details of the IPO such as size or timing could change, the people said. A representative for China Resources declined to comment.

