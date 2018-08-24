(Bloomberg) -- The People’s Bank of China said late Friday that banks have resumed a “counter-cyclical” factor in the fixing of the nation’s currency to counter the bias toward devaluation.

Banks involved in the currency fixing already started reapplying the offset in their calculations since August, the central bank said in a statement on its website. The move signals that the PBOC is taking action to support the currency as trade tensions between China and the U.S. show no signs to a quick end.

Pessimism about the yuan’s value against the greenback lingers, as a trade war between the world’s two biggest economies is primed to escalate after mid-level officials failed to make progress in two days of negotiations in Washington. A new round of tariffs could come as soon as early September, after the countries slapped import taxes on $50 billion of each other’s goods.

The renminbi, as the currency is officially called, has stoked the ire of President Donald Trump after a losing streak against the dollar of more than one month. Earlier this week, Trump rekindled his campaign accusations that Beijing is engaging in currency manipulation, long one of the most sensitive friction points between the two countries.

"Following the end of the U.S.-China trade talks this week, the resumption of the counter-cyclical factor to strengthen the yuan, or prevent further weakness, could be a gesture from the Chinese authorities to the U.S. side," said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. in Singapore. "U.S. President Trump has expressed his frustration at the weak yuan, and the subject of exchange rates was likely raised at this week’s meeting."

The offshore yuan rallied as much as 1 percent to 6.8264 per dollar after the PBOC statement. Onshore, it was up 0.5 percent to 6.8412 against the dollar in late trading, poised to make the currency’s first weekly gain since the five-day period ended June 8.

Bloomberg reported earlier that the PBOC has called some of the yuan-fixing banks on Friday about the factor.

The PBOC said in its statement that the factor "plays a positive role in keeping the yuan rate at a reasonable equilibrium level."

