(Bloomberg) -- Beijing said it will take retaliatory measures against U.S. diplomats in China, including those in Hong Kong, following earlier moves by the Trump administration to limit the ways Chinese diplomats can operate on U.S. soil.

China notified the U.S. of the measures being taken against its diplomats, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said in a statement on Friday evening. The statement did not give any details.

Beijing has urged the U.S. side to revoke the “unreasonable” restrictions put on Chinese diplomats in America, Zhao said.

Earlier this month, U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo unveiled new rules on Chinese diplomats designed to match those already imposed on American diplomats in China.

Under those updated rules, senior Chinese diplomats must seek approval to visit university campuses or meet with local government officials, the State Department said in a previous statement.

