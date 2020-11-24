Nov 24, 2020
China Return, Mnuchin Corners Yellen, Singapore Warning: Eco Day
- China will likely return to a more “proper” range of economic development next year, Premier Li Keqiang said, indicating a strong rebound in growth
- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will put $455 billion in unspent Cares Act funding into an account that his presumed successor, former Fed Chair Janet Yellen, will need authorization from Congress to use. Meantime, her successor at the Fed looks likely to hold his job under a Biden administration, writes Yelena Shulyatyeva
- The global economic recovery from the pandemic is heading into a critical period as nations balance the need to prop up consumers and businesses against the threat of unmanageable debt, Singapore’s central bank chief said
- As Covid-19 has spread around the world, it’s challenged preconceptions about which places would best tackle the worst public health crisis in a generation
- In the space of two weeks, markets have gone from pricing in negative interest rates in New Zealand to almost erasing expectations for even a rate cut
- The Bank of Korea is set to extend its interest rate pause, with the focus on how the board assesses the challenges from a resurgence of the coronavirus, a strengthening won, and a political push to add jobs to its mandate
- The Reserve Bank of India has cut interest rates by “a great deal” and more policy space can be created only when inflation eases, its executive director said. The nation’s economy also showed more signs of a recovery taking hold in October
- The Fed’s bond-buying program is serving its purpose well at the moment, though the the parameters could be adjusted if needed, New York Fed President John Williams said. Meantime, U.S. consumer confidence fell in November to a three-month low on the coronavirus resurgence
- Rishi Sunak will announce 4.3 billion pounds ($5.7 billion) of new funding to help the U.K. unemployed back into work
- The pandemic has hit women worldwide with job losses and closures of childcare centers. Yet a surprising bright spot is emerging: India’s $200 billion technology services industry
