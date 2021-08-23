(Bloomberg) -- Didi Global Inc. suspended plans to expand in Europe because of concerns about how the ride-hailing company handles passenger data, the Telegraph reported.

Plans to challenge Uber Technologies Inc. in Europe, including several British cities, have been put on hold for at least a year, and staff working on the projects were told they may be cut, the newspaper said, without citing where it got its information.

The ride-hailing company had initially considered rolling out service in markets including the U.K., France and Germany as soon as the first half of this year, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News in February. At the time, the company was hiring locally and setting up a team dedicated to Europe, they said.

The news that the company, which is dominant in China, might be expanding sent shares of potential rivals, such as Uber and Berlin-based Delivery Hero SE lower. Didi began offering car-hailing services in Russia last year, marking its first direct foray into Europe, and it’s already an investor in Estonia-based Bolt Technology OU.

But since then, China has begun a regulatory crackdown on ride-hailing fees. The new restrictions could cut Didi’s margin in the business in half, according to calculations from Bloomberg Intelligence analysts. The new regulation “may accelerate an exit from unprofitable international markets where it faces unrelenting competition in ride sharing,” the analysts wrote in a report.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:

“DiDi’s position internationally in markets such as Australia and Europe is fairly weak while marketing costs to acquire users from rivals may sustain hefty losses. With much smaller domestic profits to offset international losses, DiDi may need to rethink its international strategy.”

-- Matthew Kanterman and Tiffany Tam, BI Technology Analysts

Didi said last month that it would halt registration of new users during a Chinese government review into its cybersecurity practices. The Cyberspace Administration of China said the move is to prevent data security risks, safeguard national security and protect public interest.

In an article in the Times earlier this month, U.K. lawmakers had also called for Didi’s rollout in the country to be closely monitored over concerns that local user data could be accessed by China.

