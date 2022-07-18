(Bloomberg) -- China risks a hard landing in the real-estate sector and needs to step in to resolve both the liquidity crunch for developers and the recent boycotts of mortgage payments, a former official said.

“Preventing the risk of a ‘hard landing’ in the property sector should be high up among our priorities and given serious attention,” Zhu Guangyao, who was vice finance minister between 2010 and 2018, said during an online seminar Monday. Local governments need to handle the boycotts well and “be strictly on guard to prevent it from spreading and triggering a banking crisis,” said Zhu, who is now a counsellor to the State Council, which is China’s cabinet.

Recently, people in China have stopped making mortgage payments on at least 100 unfinished projects in more than 50 cities, threatening to spread the ongoing real-estate crisis to the banking system. The banking regulator said over the weekend that it will support local governments to ensure housing projects are delivered as promised.

Authorities should step up the regulation of money from these pre-sales, Zhu said, adding that local governments should better monitor the delivery status of housing projects. Authorities should also handle the default risks of certain developers well and take targeted measures to solve property companies’ liquidity problems, he said. Zhu called for a reform of the property pre-sale model and an increase in the share of already completed homes in total home sales.

In 2021 more than 90% of residential property sold were pre-sales, where people buy a house off the plans, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics. People can wait years for the apartment to be built and delivered and the recent boycotts were triggered by a rise in unfinished projects since the property slump began about a year ago.

Han Yongwen, a research fellow at the Counsellors’ Office of the State Council and a former vice governor of Hunan province, called for allowing local governments to bring forward the issuance of some special bonds from next year to this year in order to expand government investment.

The People’s Bank of China should cut interest rates in order to stimulate corporate borrowing demand, Han said at the same event as Zhu. The central bank should refrain from cutting the amount of cash banks must hold in reserve or expanding the money supply, arguing that while interbank liquidity has been very ample this has struggled to flow into the real economy.

Wang Yiming, an adviser to the PBOC, said China should continue making investment a key driver of economic recovery and explore more areas of investment such as data centers. Authorities should release more signals to encourage platform companies, and clarify regulation in order to improve expectations, he said at a separate conference Sunday, local media reported.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.