(Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank halted its cash withdrawal via medium term loans for the first time in three months in a bid to boost the economy as the Communist Party’s twice-a-decade leadership congress gets underway.

The People’s Bank of China injected 500 billion yuan ($70 billion) via its one-year medium-term lending facility on Monday, matching the amount maturing this month. The outcome was predicted by five out of the eight economists and analysts in a Bloomberg survey.

The move underscores China’s accommodative monetary policy stance as the economy suffers due to Beijing’s Covid Zero policy and a slump in the housing market. The added cash could also help smoothen out the increased demand for funds due to tax payments and an expected increase in local government bond issuance this month.

“The full rollover reflects the need to support credit and the economy, especially as China sticks to the Zero Covid policy,” said Frances Cheung, a Singapore-based rates strategist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. “The policy response next month will be key as the MLF maturity is huge at 1 trillion yuan. Since policy appears to focus on liquidity, the market is not pricing in any imminent rate cut,” she said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping asserted that economic development remains the Communist Party’s “top priority,” during a speech opening the 20th Communist Party congress in Beijing on Sunday. However, he signaled no change in strict Covid rules and housing market policies that are weighing down on growth.

PBOC Governor Yi Gang vowed last week that the central bank will push banks to increase loans to infrastructure, manufacturing and property sectors. The central bank could also be looking to keep cash levels ample after the demand for loans recovered more than expected in September, signaling that the stimulus is trickling through into the real economy.

The rate on the MLF was left unchanged at 2.75%, as expected. Two of the economists surveyed had forecast the PBOC to provide 400 billion yuan of MLF while one saw it offering a 600 billion yuan facility, after a net withdrawal of 200 billion each in the previous two months.

