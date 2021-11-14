(Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank rolled over all the policy loans falling due this month, shoring up support for the economy amid mounting risks to growth.

The People’s Bank of China injected 1 trillion yuan ($157 billion) through its medium-term lending facility, matching the record amount maturing in November. The outcome was in line with forecasts from the majority of economists and analysts surveyed by Bloomberg News. The authorities maintained the MLF rate at 2.95%.

A total of 800 billion yuan of one-year policy loans are maturing Tuesday while 200 billion yuan will fall due on Nov. 30. Together they make up the largest monthly maturity of medium-term loans on record.

The PBOC also reduced its seven-day reverse repurchase to 10 billion yuan from 100 billion yuan in open-market operations, net withdrawing 90 billion yuan.

Traders are now awaiting China’s economic data dump, which are forecast to show slower growth in retail sales and fixed-asset investments. They’ll need to judge whether weaker readings will prompt the authorities to look past quickening inflation and deploy more stimulus to aid the recovery.

