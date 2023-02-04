(Bloomberg) -- China’s strategic partnership with Russia has strong momentum and will continue to grow, the government said on Saturday in a statement that confirmed Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu had visited Russia this week.

The political mutual trust and cooperation between the two countries has continued to deepen, the Foreign Ministry said in the statement. Ma was in Russia for two days ending Feb. 3, and met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, according to the ministry.

Earlier this week, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told the press she has no information to share on relevant travel plans when asked about a report by Russian media saying the Chinese leader will visit Moscow this spring.

