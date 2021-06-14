(Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden makes his first trip to Brussels as U.S. president this week to meet with other leaders from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and to discuss defense priorities, such as China, an increasingly hostile Russia and the threats posed by climate change.

Biden’s presence at the meeting comes as a relief to many, and the leaders will tout “a new chapter in transatlantic relations,” according to a draft of the summit communique seen by Bloomberg. This is the first NATO summit since the presidency of Donald Trump, who questioned NATO’s utility, sparking fear he could withdraw the U.S. from the alliance.

Key Developments:

Leaders are arriving at NATO headquarters in Brussels

Stoltenberg says relationship with Russia at lowest point since Cold War

China, Russia and climate will be key agenda items for the leaders

Leaders will say China poses ‘systemic challenges’ (11:02 a.m.)

“China’s stated ambitions and assertive behavior present systemic challenges,” NATO leaders will declare on Monday, according to the latest draft of their joint communique seen by Bloomberg.

Leaders will reassure that they will address these challenges “together as an alliance,” according to the 44-page document, dated June 14, in which China is mentioned 10 times.

Leaders to agree on 2030 agenda, more spending (9:57 a.m.)

Alliance leaders will agree on the NATO 2030 agenda, which Stoltenberg said is about “how to reinforce our collective defense, strengthen our resilience and sharpening our technological edge.”

Stoltenberg also said that for the first time they’ll “make climate and security an important task for our alliance.”

The NATO chief said that to do this, “we need to resource our higher level of ambition and therefore we need to invest more.” He added that he was confident “NATO leaders will agree to invest more together to meet our higher level of ambition.”

NATO chief: Russia relations at ‘lowest point since cold war’ (9:36 a.m.)

Jens Stoltenberg, NATO’s secretary general, highlighted challenges posed by both Russia and China ahead of today’s summit.

“Our relationship with Russia is at its lowest point since the end of the Cold War,” Stoltenberg told reporters on his arrival. “This is due to Russian actions. I am confident NATO leaders will confirm our dual-track approach to Russia, strong defense combined with dialog.”

On China, Stoltenberg said “there are of course opportunities and we need to engage” with the country on issues like climate change and arms control. “But China’s military build-up, growing influence and coercive behavior also poses some challenges to our security,” he said. “And we need to address that together as an alliance.”

NATO leaders to discuss China during summit (9:36 a.m.)

The leaders will declare that China’s more assertive foreign policy, “coercive” practices and expanding nuclear capabilities present a systemic challenge that must be dealt with.

And a particularly troubling issue for the Western military alliance is Beijing’s close relationship with NATO’s traditional foe, Russia, according to the draft communiques.

But consensus will be difficult on this topic as not everyone is on the same page on how to deal with Beijing, which is an important trading partner and investor in several member states.

NATO members boost spending in 2021 (9:36 a.m.)

The amount of money NATO countries spend on defense, a topic that provoked serious problems during the Trump administration, has continued to increase. According to the latest figures, total spending by alliance members rose to $1.2 trillion in 2021, according to NATO estimates.

Ten countries will meet the NATO guideline of spending at least 2% of gross domestic product on defense in 2021, the same number as last year.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.