(Bloomberg) -- Chinese mutual funds, state media and companies are intensifying efforts to support stock prices after a nearly $1.2 trillion rout this month sent the nation’s benchmark into its first bear market since the trade war in 2018.

At least 10 mutual funds have committed to buying their own equity-focused products in the past couple days, a move that may have been coordinated. A series of recent articles in state media have touted the attractiveness of Chinese stocks on valuation and policy supports, with the Securities Times calling the act of the funds as “setting a good example.”

China’s CSI 300 Index has slumped more than 6% this year, even as a growing number of strategists and fund managers have turned overweight on the nation’s equities, citing monetary easing and fewer regulatory concerns. The losses were part were part of a global selloff and as traders locked in gains ahead of a week-long holiday on the mainland. The market value loss is for the month through Tuesday.

China’s authorities have taken steps to calm markets in previous routs, using a range of avenues from state-media articles, regulators’ speeches, enlisting help from mutual funds, and in some cases, direct buying through state funds.

Earlier this year, China’s securities regulator chief vowed to adopt various measures to stabilize the stock market. The stakes are high for the nation’s policy makers, as they seek to avoid market turbulence overshadowing the upcoming Winter Olympics.

Meanwhile, the Shanghai Securities News on Friday also cited buybacks and increase of shareholding this year by owners at over 70 companies, saying it shows firms are taking “real action to boost morale and confidence”. China Securities Journal added in a front-page article that investors should not be “blinded by the floating clouds” of issues.

