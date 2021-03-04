(Bloomberg) -- China’s most senior officials will be gathering in Beijing over the next week for the annual full-session of the country’s parliament, the National People’s Congress. Closely watched during that period will be what economic goals Beijing sets for the coming years, the outlook for U.S. ties, the evolving governance of Hong Kong, and how China aims to achieve its goals of becoming technologically self-sufficient and carbon neutral.

Today is the first day of the NPC and will feature Chinese Premier Li Keqiang delivering his work report, the equivalent of the U.S. State of the Union address. China will also be releasing its 2021 fiscal budget, a slew of economic and industrial priorities for the year, as well as development plans for the next five- and 15-year periods.

Also in focus are potential changes to the governance of Hong Kong, after it was revealed late Thursday that the NPC will review a proposal to overhaul the city’s electoral system. Although details of the proposal have yet to be made public, the move is likely to limit the ability of Hong Kong’s political opposition to win public office.

What to Know:

Latest developments: (Time-stamps are local time in Beijing)

Events to Come: Premier’s speech, Foreign Minister

Key upcoming NPC events that have been announced so far include:

March 5, 09:00 -- NPC opening ceremony, with Premier Li Keqiang delivering work report; the finance ministry and the National Development and Reform Commission will release annual reports, and the 14th Five-Year Plan will also be released

March 7, afternoon -- Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks to media

March 8, 10:00 -- NDRC Vice Chairman Ning Jizhe discusses 14th five-year plan at briefing

Defense Spending, Vaccine Deals (Thursday 22:29)

At a press conference the night before the NPC kicks off, spokesman Zhang Yesui reiterated that China maintains appropriate and steady increases of defense spending to safeguard the nation’s developmental interests, without giving a number for how much those outlays may increase in 2021. Zhang also said that 40 countries have discussed buying Covid vaccines from China, adding though that the country’s efforts aren’t driven by geopolitical agenda.

Hong Kong Electoral Overhaul (Thursday 22:15)

Late Thursday, the official Xinhua News Agency published an agenda for this year’s NPC that showed lawmakers would be considering a proposal to overhaul Hong Kong’s electoral system. While details of that plan have yet to be made public, the move is expected to limit the ability of the city’s political opposition to hold public office.

NPC spokesman Zhang Yesui told reporters at a briefing after the agenda was published that developments over recent years in Hong Kong showed the electoral system needed to be improved to keep up with the times, and to provide a sound institutional guarantee for the implementation of the “one country, two systems” framework and the principle of “patriots administering Hong Kong.”

CPPCC Doesn’t Mention ‘One Country, Two Systems’ (Thursday 15:00)

Wang Yang, chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and a member of the Politburo Standing Committee, didn’t mention the “one country, two systems” framework for governing Hong Kong during his address at the opening of the CPPCC’s session Thursday. Instead, Wang stressed the need to implement the principle of “patriots governing Hong Kong.” That comes amid a growing number of signs pointing to a possible overhaul of the city’s electoral system.

Top Chinese Lawmakers Get Vaccinated (Thursday 14:50)

More than 5,000 lawmakers and political advisers in Beijing for the annual parliamentary sessions this month have received shots of the vaccine developed by state-owned Sinopharm, company Chairman Yu Qingming told People’s Daily. The company’s production capacity is set to reach 3 billion doses, he added, without giving a time frame.

Meanwhile, China has also recently expanded the use of home-developed shots to people 60 and older, and the drug regulator is reviewing newly submitted data from Sinopharm as it weighs whether to distribute the shot to children, Yu said.

China’s Sovereign Fund Gains 12% (Thursday 13:49)

China Investment Corp. posted a return of more than 12% on overseas investments in 2020 after markets rallied on loose monetary policies, marking a breakout year for the sovereign wealth fund, Executive Vice President Zhao Haiying said in an interview. Speaking to Bloomberg ahead of the CPPCC meeting where she’s a member, Zhao said she expects calmer markets this year after “a very unusual” 2020.

