(Bloomberg) -- The face-off between China property developers and disgruntled homeowners may continue with Sunac probably under the most pressure as it has 60 million square meters of homes it must complete in 2022-25, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Kristy Hung. Evergrande is next with 53 million, followed by Greenland at 26 million, with eight other distressed or defaulted developers bringing the total to 225 million square meters, according to data on individual projects from China Real Estate Information Corp. Homebuyers of 305 projects were refusing to pay mortgages as of July 17, according to a file-sharing page on GitHub.

