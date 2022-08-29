(Bloomberg) -- Agricultural Bank of China Ltd., the nation’s third-largest bank by assets, posted a 5.4% profit gain in the first half of this year, even as it faces headwinds from narrowing margins and the troubled real estate sector.

Net income rose to 128.9 billion yuan ($18.6 billion) in the six months ended June 30 from 122.3 billion yuan a year earlier, the Beijing-based bank said in an exchange filing on Monday. The bank’s non-performing loan ratio fell to 1.41% from 1.43% from the beginning of the year.

China’s $52 trillion banking industry is being closely scrutinized by investors as the country’s rolling Covid lockdowns and a deepening property crisis is slowing economic growth. Banks have been told to boost credit to the embattled developers and smaller businesses even as lending margins shrink and bad loans piled up.

Chinese banks’ exposure to the property sector tops that of any other industry, making them vulnerable to the woes that have already roiled capital markets and burned the nation’s middle class. In a worst-case scenario, S&P Global Ratings estimated that 2.4 trillion yuan, or 6.4% of mortgages, are at risk amid a mortgage boycott across more than 90 cities as millions of homes have been left unfinished.

Agbank has reported 660 million yuan of overdue mortgages on unfinished developments, the largest amount among peers that have disclosed their holdings. Agbank’s non-performing loan ratio on real estate grew to 3.97% from 3.39% at the end of 2021.

Smaller rival Bank of Communications Ltd. last week reported bad loans to real estate jumped 79%, while China Merchants Bank Co. has reported a doubling of its ratio of non-performing real estate loans.

China’s banks last week lowered their benchmark lending rates, including on mortgage loans, for the second time this year, adding pressure on their margins. The overall margin has narrowed to 1.94% in the second quarter from 1.98% three months earlier, according to the banking regulator.

Agbank’s net interest margin narrowed to 2.02% from 2.12%.

The lender could soon also see a shakeup in its management leading up to China’s national party congress later this year. The central bank is likely to name Agbank President Zhang Qingsong as a deputy governor, Caixin reported, citing unidentified people with knowledge of the matter.

