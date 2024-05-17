(Bloomberg) -- China’s aluminum output climbed to a record to feed robust demand as manufacturing and exports power the country’s increasingly unbalanced economic recovery this year.

The world’s biggest supplier of the metal increased production by 7% from a year earlier to an average of 119,333 tons a day in April, according to data released Friday. The daily run-rate surpassed an all-time high set in September and follows months of robust output.

The figures were part of a wider data set that showed Chinese factories powering the nation’s economy at a time when other sectors struggle. Industrial output grew 6.7% in April, smashing estimates, while property activity continued to languish and consumption disappointed.

Metals demand in China has fared relatively well despite the travails of the real estate sector, helped by growth in new-energy sectors and exports of manufactured goods. Aluminum on the Shanghai Futures Exchange — China’s top commodities bourse — are trading near their highest in almost two years.

Chinese output of the metal has also recovered from a serious pinch last year, when a drought in Yunnan province disrupted hydro-electricity plants and forced smelters to idle production. Hydropower generation grew 21% in April from a year earlier, thanks to abundant rains.

Meanwhile, an 8.4% year-on-year slump in wind-generation from large installations meant that even with the hydropower surge, the grid needed more coal-fired power to meet rising demand.

Also from the monthly data:

Production of photovoltaic cells fell 16% from the previous month as record-low prices have caused factories to reduce output across the solar supply chain. Still, April production was about 11% above the previous year’s level.

Coal output fell 2.9% from a year earlier, while steel production slumped 7.2%

