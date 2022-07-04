(Bloomberg) -- China’s Anhui province reported 231 Covid cases for Monday as authorities race to quash a flareup that risks spilling over into one of the nation’s most economically significant regions.

The eastern province has now recorded more than 1,000 infections since late last week. Authorities locked down Si County and a neighboring county late last week to try and stop the virus from spreading to nearby Jiangsu, the second biggest contributor to China’s economic output and a globally important manufacturing hub for the solar sector.

Shanghai, which neighbors Jiangsu, reported eight local cases Monday, though just one infection was found outside government quarantine. Zhao Dandan, a vice director at Shanghai’s municipal health commission, cautioned in a briefing Sunday that the city still faces risks of a rebound in Covid cases. Beijing reported three new cases.

