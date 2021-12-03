(Bloomberg) -- Chinese drug manufacturer Asymchem Laboratories Tianjin Co. is telling prospective investors it plans to price its Hong Kong listing at HK$388 per share, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Tianjin-based pharmaceutical company, which is already listed in Shenzhen, will raise HK$7.15 billion ($917 million) at that price, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information isn’t public. The prospective price represents a 33.7% discount to Asymchem’s last close in Shenzhen of 478.60 yuan.

An external representative for the company couldn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company marketed about 18.4 million shares for between HK$350 and HK$410 each.

Large IPOs have grown scarce in Hong Kong as Beijing’s widening clampdown on industries such as online gaming and for-profit tutoring have soured the market. Several small and mid-sized health-care offerings in recent months that were priced at or near the top of their marketed ranges slumped once shares started trading.

Asymchem provides solutions to the pharmaceutical industry through the drug development and manufacturing process, according to the offering’s prospectus. The company reported 429.3 million yuan ($67 million) in net income in the six months ended June 30, a 37% increase over the same period last year.

The shares are expected to begin trading on Dec. 10. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Citic Securities Co. are joint sponsors for the share sale.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.