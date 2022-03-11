(Bloomberg) -- China’s move to double the yuan trading band for the ruble showed little sign of boosting activity in the pair, with liquidity tightening further on Friday.

The gap between the bid-ask price widened to a fresh record of 287 pips, up from 106 on Thursday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. As of Friday, the currency pair will trade 10% around the fixing rate in a change designed to meet demand for market development, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System. That compares with a previous limit of 5%.

It’s the first time China has widened a yuan-foreign currency trading band since 2014, illustrating how global financial institutions are grappling with ruble volatility as Russia is cut off from markets after it invaded Ukraine. China has vowed to continue normal trade relations with Russia, which is seen as a strategic partner, despite a corporate exodus from European and American firms.

As Russian banks face isolation, higher costs and loan risks, they are turning to the yuan. Lender VTB Bank PJSC is offering a Chinese currency savings account with a maximum interest rate of 8% amid strict sanctions from the U.S. and U.K. Such lenders are also looking to China to start using its UnionPay system for credit cards after Visa Inc. and Mastercard Inc. suspended operations.

The yuan-ruble fixing rate released by the People’s Bank of China on Thursday stood at 21.6, a record. Some Chinese banks suspended trading of the currency pair.

Despite the dearth of liquidity, the yuan-ruble currency pair may still be viewed as a proxy for gauging fair ruble value. “International sanctions have eradicated liquidity in dollar-ruble foreign exchange,” according to Bloomberg Intelligence strategist Damian Sassower. “From a mark-to-market perspective, dollar investors are more likely to value Russian assets using more liquid cross-rates, such as ruble-yuan.”

China and Russia facilitated the currency pair trading in their own markets years ago, when both were seeking to reduce the reliance on the U.S. dollar. Moscow’s Micex exchange started trading the yuan against the ruble in 2010, the same year China allowed the pair trade onshore.

China’s move to double the yuan trading band for the Russian currency “is largely due to the ruble’s extreme volatility recently,” said Zhou Hao, senior emerging markets economist at Commerzbank AG. There will likely not be any large impact on the yuan exchange rate as more than 90% of onshore trading is in the dollar-yuan pair, he added.

