(Bloomberg) -- Chinese banks left borrowing costs unchanged Monday, in line with expectations, as the focus shifts to other possible easing measures from the central bank after top leaders pledged to boost the economy.

The one and five-year loan prime rates were kept unchanged at 3.7% and 4.6% respectively, the People’s Bank of China said. Most of the economists in a Bloomberg survey had forecast no change, though speculation of a cut had increased after a flurry of economic news last week and a strong vow from Vice Premier Liu He to support growth.

The loan prime rates are seen as the de facto benchmark lending rates in the economy, and are based on the quotes that 18 qualified banks submit each month to the PBOC of rates offered to their best customers. The rates usually move in line with the PBOC’s policy rate on its medium-term lending facility, which was left unchanged last week.

Speculation of more monetary easing has increased after a top financial committee led by Vice Premier Liu on March 16 vowed to make monetary policy more “proactive” in order to shore up the economy in the first quarter and stabilize financial markets. It also called for appropriate growth in new loans, which slowed more than expected in February.

Market participants are increasingly anticipating a cut in the reserve requirement ratio soon, or the amount of cash banks must hold in reserves. Many also see a possible reduction in the MLF policy rate in April, as a way for the central bank to cushion first-quarter economic data.

Financial News, a PBOC-linked newspaper, said in a commentary Monday that monetary policy will become “more targeted and more forward-looking” after the pledges made by the financial committee. Structural measures will continue to play an important role, the article said, urging the authorities to push banks for greater support for small businesses and boosting consumer confidence.

“We should continue to watch out for possible RRR cut in the near future” following the financial committee meeting, said Becky Liu, head of China macro strategy at Standard Chartered Plc in Hong Kong.

China’s benchmark CSI 300 Index finished the morning session down 0.1%, erasing an earlier gain of as much as 0.5%. Rate-sensitive financial shares and property developers weighed on the market as traders looked for signs of other policies that will sustain a recent rally. The Hang Seng Index was little changed, after climbing 1.9% earlier.

What Bloomberg Economics Says ...

“Heavy pressure on growth from the property downturn and containment measures to fight Covid-19 outbreaks means the PBOC still needs to add stimulus.

“We expect the central bank to lower the MLF rate by 10 basis points in 2Q. Chinese banks would likely then follow suit and reduce their LPR quotes.”

David Qu, economist

Click here to read the full report

Winson Phoon, head of fixed income research at Maybank Securities Pte. Ltd, predicts the PBOC will lower the RRR by 50 basis points in the first half of the year to boost banks’ liquidity, reduce funding costs and support credit growth. However, Bruce Pang, head of strategy and macro research at China Renaissance Securities Ltd., sees a bigger chance of an interest rate cut than a reduction in the RRR, saying the average of the ratio has already fallen to 8.4%, limiting the room for further declines.

With a lack of demand in the economy though, monetary easing won’t be effective in spurring growth just yet, said Meng Xiangjuan, an analyst at SWS Research Co.

“The key problem now is how to funnel funds from financial markets into the real economy, instead of insufficient liquidity or funds being too expensive,” she said.

