(Bloomberg) -- Chinese investors tired of losses from their domestic stocks are piling into hot Japanese shares via a handful of onshore exchange-traded funds.

Turnover in the China AMC Nomura Nikkei 225 ETF soared on Wednesday to 373 million yuan ($52 million), the highest level on record and 10 times its average over the past year. Two of the four other Japan ETFs traded in China have seen record turnover as well.

Activity in the AMC Nomura fund has swelled since the middle of last year as mom-and-pop investors turned their sights to China’s neighbor while stocks at home showed no signs of revival. Japan’s Topix Index rose 25% last year to a 34-year high as China’s CSI 300 Index dropped 11% amid concerns about the country’s economic recovery, geopolitical challenges and troubles in the property sector.

The AMC Nomura ETF, the biggest of China’s five Japan-focused funds for qualified domestic institutional investors, has ascended another 6.3% since Friday — outstripping the Nikkei 225’s 3.2% gain due to strong demand for the ETF.

