(Bloomberg) -- As we embark upon the second half of the year, here are some things that disappeared in the first six months.

Top of the list is China’s recovery, which succumbed to sluggish consumer spending, flagging exports, record youth unemployment and a crisis in the vital property market. Beijing’s typical playbook for an economic slowdown is to splurge on infrastructure, but this time, with local governments already reeling under a mountain of debt, that could make things worse.

With such a gloomy outlook, stock market optimism also evaporated. Investors expect only modest gains in the second half, with the benchmark CSI 300 Index of mainland shares adding less than 3% this quarter, according to our exclusive survey of analysts and money managers.

Also still missing without trace are dozens of sacks of jewelry and watches taken from a Brink’s tractor-trailer in California last year in what may be one of the biggest jewelry heists ever. As Businessweek’s annual heist issue shows, the stolen merchandise—worth either $8.7 million or about $100 million, depending on whom you ask—was gone in 27 minutes.

Absentees in the first half included around 150 opposition lawmakers at the recent inauguration of India’s new parliament building. Here’s why Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plan to remodel the center of the capital is causing some unease.

Not everything that’s disappearing is bad news, though. Industry data show the dark fleet of salvage-worthy tankers ferrying Russian oil is getting younger as clampdowns on older vessels in China and Singapore spur fleet owners to buy more modern ships.

Based in a former mansion on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, the ranks of the Explorer’s Club, including legendary adventurers such as Teddy Roosevelt, Charles Lindbergh and Buzz Aldrin, have periodically had to deal with cases when one of their intrepid members goes missing. Here’s what happened when the club president heard the ill-fated Titan submersible had lost contact, with two members on board.

An event that almost vanished is this year’s Pride parade in Seoul. More than 100,000 people are expected to gather today in the South Korean capital’s Euljiro business district, half a mile away from the event’s usual spot. After months of wrangling, officials rejected an application to hold it in front of City Hall in favor of a conservative Christian group’s event.

Also today, Australia becomes the first country to legalize psychedelic trips. MDMA and psilocybin, better known as ecstasy and magic mushrooms, were cleared for selective treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and depression. Unfortunately, it won’t be cheap.

Have a sensational weekend.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.