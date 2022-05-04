(Bloomberg) -- Chinese markets will return to action Thursday after a three-day break, putting to test whether Beijing has done enough to convince investors that strict Covid lockdowns won’t hamper efforts to boost economic growth and pledges to go gentle on Big Tech are genuine.

Stocks may come under pressure following losses in Hong Kong shares earlier this week, a reversal of Friday’s rally after Chinese leaders vowed to spur a faltering economy and signaled a softening stance toward private enterprise. Economic pessimism means the yuan will likely continue to struggle and bonds may be supported, although the outcome of a key Federal Reserve meeting Wednesday also will help shape their directions.

Mainland traders will get a chance to price in a slew of negative headlines that came out over the Labor Day holiday, including the weakest factory activity in more than two years, a delay in Shanghai’s final exit from a five-week lockdown and stricter movement controls in Beijing.

All that is adding to the stubbornly downbeat mood among investors after a yearlong crackdown on tech firms and the absence of concrete stimulus measures.

“Unless the Federal Open Market Committee springs a dovish surprise, I am not expecting a post-holiday rally among mainland equities,” Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst for Asia Pacific at Oanda Asia Pacific Pte., wrote in a note.

Besides a widely-anticipated interest rate hike from Wednesday’s meeting, investors are also awaiting the U.S. central bank’s fresh outlook, a key driver for Chinese assets given the widening policy divergence between Beijing and Washington.

Dismal Stocks

The benchmark CSI 300 index last traded up 2.4% Friday, after the Communist Party’s top decision-making body issued pledges to meet growth targets and support the troubled housing market. The gauge is down 4.9% in April after capping its worst quarter since 2015.

The euphoria on Friday proved short lived, as key Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong resumed losses on Tuesday after returning from a public holiday. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index slid 2.2% in the last two sessions, while its tech counterpart slumped 4.6%.

“This time around, we worry that the rebound in domestic consumption-related sectors will be slower and softer than 2020” given the bleak consumer outlook and lingering lockdown fears, said Winnie Wu, China equity strategist at BofA Securities, in a Bloomberg TV interview.

The expected 50-basis-point rate increase by the Fed may limit Beijing’s ability to ease monetary policy to shore up growth given currency depreciation and capital outflow pressures, Wu added.

Weak Yuan

The yuan lost more than 4% both onshore and offshore in April, recording their worst months in history. Beijing has so far refrained from heavy-handed intervention, instead relying on stronger reference exchange rates and cutting foreign-exchange reserve requirements to curb rapid declines.

The Fed’s upcoming decision and policy outlook will also be key for China’s sovereign debt, a rare bright spot amid the global bond rout, even as foreign investors accelerated their retreat amid the nation’s dwindling yield advantage over the U.S.

At 2.84%, yields on the benchmark 10-year government paper look set to trade range bound as they are “stuck between a less optimistic growth outlook and stimulus pledge,” said Frances Cheung, a rates strategist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp.

The prospects for China’s onshore corporate debt are brighter, given Beijing’s commitment to looser credit conditions and early steps to ease stress in the debt-laden property sector. Despite continued weakness in junk dollar bonds from the nation’s developers following a wave of defaults, the domestic credit market remains much calmer, with spreads on three-year AA-rated notes recently at their narrowest since 2016, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.