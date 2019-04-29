(Bloomberg) -- China’s largest lenders posted increases in first-quarter profit and higher interest income as authorities encouraged fresh lending to support the economy.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd., Agricultural Bank of China Ltd., Bank of Communications Co. and Bank of China Ltd. reported net income rose as much as 4.9 percent in the three months ended March 31. That compares with the average 5.7 percent pace predicted for the nation’s listed banks by China International Capital Corp. China Construction Bank Corp. is also due to report on Monday.

Combined earnings at the five biggest lenders, which together control more than a third of China’s $40 trillion in banking assets, are estimated to grow in 2019 at the fastest pace in five years. Policy makers’ renewed push to spur credit is helping the world’s No. 2 economy rebound, though banks would look to keep a lid on bad loans.

“Banking stocks are likely to deliver both absolute and relative returns in the phase of monetary and credit easing,” CICC analysts led by Victor Wang said in an April 22 note to clients.

Profit at the big five will probably increase about 6 percent in 2019 after a 4.9 percent gain last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. However, shares of China-listed banks have gained an average 19 percent this year, underperforming the 25 percent increase in the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index.

Investors are concerned that banks’ increased lending to smaller businesses, under a push by the government, may hurt their asset quality and profitability in the longer term. Some analysts are also predicting a turn in monetary policy to avoid over-stimulating the economy.

Banks advanced 5.8 trillion yuan of new loans in the first quarter, almost a fifth more than the same period a year ago, official data show. China’s Politburo said earlier this month that the economy was better than expected in the first quarter, fueling concern that the government will dial back economic support measures.

Key Numbers

ICBC’s profit rose 4.1 percent from a year earlier to 82 billion yuan ($12.2 billion); net interest income rose 8.2 percent to 148 billion yuan during the period and bad-loan ratio eased by 1 basis point from December to 1.51 percent

BoC’s profit rose 4 percent to 51 billion yuan; NII rose 6.6 percent to 89.4 billion yuan and bad-loan ratio was little changed at 1.42 percent

BoCom’s profit rose 4.9 percent to 21.1 billion yuan; NII rose 19 percent to 34.9 billion yuan and bad-loan ratio dipped by 2 basis points to 1.47 percent

(Recasts, adds detail throughout.)

--With assistance from Lucille Liu and Alfred Liu.

To contact Bloomberg News staff for this story: Jun Luo in Shanghai at jluo6@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Sam Mamudi at smamudi@bloomberg.net, Jeanette Rodrigues

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.