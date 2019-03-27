(Bloomberg) -- China Vanke Co., the nation’s biggest listed property developer, said it raised HK$7.81 billion ($995 million) in a share sale, and will use the proceeds to pay overseas debt.

The shares were sold at HK$29.68 each, a 5 percent discount to Wednesday’s closing price of HK$31.25, the company said in a statement Thursday. The stock has risen 17 percent this year.

Vanke earlier this week reported net income rose 20 percent to 33.8 billion yuan last year. The company’s net gearing ratio was 30.9 percent.

To contact the reporter on this story: Peter Vercoe in Sydney at pvercoe@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Katrina Nicholas at knicholas2@bloomberg.net, Edward Johnson

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.