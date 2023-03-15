(Bloomberg) -- China’s top wind turbine makers regained market share last year after losing out to smaller players in 2020 and 2021 as developers rushed to meet subsidy deadlines.

The three biggest manufacturers installed 54% of the nation’s turbines last year, up from 48% the previous year, according to a new report from BloombergNEF. The increased footprint shows the top firms are able to win back business after developers scrounged for whatever equipment they could find before extra central government payments ended for new onshore projects in 2020 and offshore farms in 2021.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co. maintained its spot as the country’s largest producer, with 11,400 megawatts of the total 48,800 installed in the country. It was followed by Envision Energy Co. and Ming Yang Smart Energy Group, which regained the No. 3 spot by passing Zhejiang Windey Co.

Foreign firms have been all but pushed out of the world’s largest market. Vestas Wind Systems A/S, the world’s largest wind manufacturer, only managed to install 53 megawatts last year, and Siemens Gamesa and General Electric Co. had no turbines. The three global giants combined for 1,200 megawatts in 2021.

The market also moved decisively back to land last year, with offshore installations plunging by 64% to 5,200 megawatts after national subsidies expired at the end of 2021. A rebound is likely coming this year, with BNEF expecting China to install 9,900 megawatts of offshore wind in 2023.

