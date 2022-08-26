(Bloomberg) -- Bank of Communications Co., one of China’s biggest state lenders, delivered profit growth of 4.8% in the first half, as eased monetary policy boosted lending.

Net income rose to 44 billion yuan ($6.4 billion) in the six months ended June 30, from 42 billion yuan a year earlier, according to an exchange filing on Friday. The non-performing loan ratio at the Shanghai-based lender, known as Bocom, fell to 1.46% even as soured credit to the property sector jumped by 79% in the first six months.

China’s $52 trillion banking industry is facing an increasingly challenging year as bad debt grows and economic growth is poised to miss the official target. Authorities have repeatedly urged big banks to step up lending to the embattled property sector and the millions of small businesses that have been hurt by country’s rolling Covid lockdowns.

Some state-owned banks are employing unusual practices to shore up loan figures to inflate their loan volumes as they struggle to meet government demands to pump more credit into the economy, which is forecast to grow at less than 4% this year, according to economists polled by Bloomberg.

Banks this week lowered their benchmark lending rates, including on mortgage loans, for the second time this year, adding pressure to their margins. They narrowed to 1.94% in the second quarter from 1.98% three months ago, according to the banking regulator. Bocom’s net interest margin narrowed to 1.53% from 1.55% a year earlier.

The banking industry’s outstanding non-performing loans rose to a record 2.95 trillion yuan as of June. Banks’ overall exposure to the real estate sector is bigger than that of any other industry, with 39 trillion yuan of mortgages and 12 trillion yuan of loans to developers, official data showed.

China Merchants Bank Co. reported last week that its non-performing ratio of real estate loans doubled in the first half.

Lenders have also been hurt by a nationwide boycott on mortgages amid anger over unfinished real estate developments. Bocom had 467 million yuan in overdue loans linked to 369 stalled projects, vice president Zhou Wanfu said at a press briefing on Friday.

In a bid to rescue growth, China this week stepped up its economic stimulus with a 1 trillion yuan package. This includes another 300 billion yuan that state policy banks can invest in infrastructure projects, on top of 300 billion yuan already announced at the end of June. Still, observers including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. think that growth will still be sluggish.

