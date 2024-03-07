(Bloomberg) -- China’s bond rally is showing signs of fatigue after yields approached a record low, as concerns grow that the recent gains may be excessive given the slow pace of monetary easing and higher debt supply.

The yield on China’s 10-year government bonds edged up three basis points to 2.3% earlier Thursday, snapping a three-day decline that had sent it to a level unseen since 2002. The country’s sovereign debt extended a rally earlier this week, after growth stimulus unveiled at China’s annual parliamentary sessions disappointed investors and the central bank chief hinted at further policy easing.

The yield rebound came after China reported a faster-than-expected jump in exports, an encouraging sign for the world’s No. 2 economy that may dent hopes for aggressive monetary easing in the near term. The weakening bond-buying momentum may also reflect lingering concerns about an increase in supply, including a planned 1 trillion yuan ($139 billion) ultra-long special government bond this year.

“If there is no imminent rate cut, the current bond yields are getting less attractive as they have priced in 20-30 basis points of rate cuts,” said Ju Wang, head of Greater China foreign-exchange and rates strategy at BNP Paribas. “Later on there is room for China’s policy easing, but in between there could be a pause in rate cut and a step up of bond supply in the second quarter.”

The bond market is starting to look bubbly indeed. The 10-year yield is way below the central bank’s benchmark policy rate currently at 2.5%, a sign that traders may have gotten ahead of themselves in pricing in monetary easing.

BNP Paribas isn’t alone in turning cautious about the market’s outlook. Societe Generale SA also expects the outperformance of China’s ultra-long bonds to reverse, while Barclays Plc says long-end yields will begin to rise amid an increase in issuance.

--With assistance from Iris Ouyang and Tania Chen.

