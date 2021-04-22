(Bloomberg) -- China’s ballooning demand and weather problems from Brazil to the U.S. and Canada have driven crop futures to their strongest level since 2013, deepening concerns that global food inflation will increase.

Corn futures traded in Chicago extended gains above $6 a bushel to the highest level in almost eight years after the U.S. said it expects top importer China to buy even more of the feed grain on world markets this year -- some 28 million tons compared with an earlier estimate of 24 million tons.

China’s Hefty Corn Imports Here to Stay as Meat Demand Grows

Soybeans climbed to within a whisker of $15 a bushel in the most active, rolling contract, and traded at $14.95, as dry weather threatens canola production in Canada, potentially stretching already tight global oilseed supplies. Wheat prices advanced to the strongest intraday level since February on worries about weather damage to the U.S. crop.

Edible oils were also caught up in the buying spree. Soybean oil headed for the highest close since 2012, while palm oil broke above 4,000 ringgit a ton for the first time in a month. In China, soybean oil inventories are at record lows, while palm oil stockpiles are down 30% from a year earlier, according to Darin Friedrichs, senior Asia commodity analyst at StoneX in Shanghai.

Investors have been piling into agricultural commodities on expectations that tight global stockpiles mean there is little room for error in terms of weather this year during the northern hemisphere summer. Money managers have raised net bullish bets on Chicago corn to the highest level in 10 years.

