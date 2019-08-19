(Bloomberg) -- Loans will get a little cheaper for Chinese companies after officials set their new interest rate for the first time on Tuesday.

China will probably set its revamped one-year reference rate for bank loans at 4.24%, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of 11 traders and analysts. That compares with the previous loan prime rate of 4.31% and the one-year benchmark lending rate of 4.35%. The LPR, which will underpin the price of new loans to businesses, will be announced at 9:30 a.m. local time.

The new LPR is part of a China’s push to connect its interest-rates system to conditions in financial markets. The aim is to help lower the country’s sticky borrowing costs for households and companies, boost lending activity and support a slowing economy. From Tuesday, new loans must be priced “mainly” with reference to the new LPR, which is linked to the price the People’s Bank of China charges lenders for cash over a year.

“Market expectation appears to be for a 10 to 15 basis point effective reduction in the LPR,” said Frances Cheung, head of Asia macro strategy at Westpac Banking Corp. “Any reduction more than that may lead to some market reaction.”

Some expect the central bank will do more this year to lower borrowing costs. Citic Securities Co. analysts predict a cut in the rates charged on medium-term loan facilities, or a targeted reduction in the reserve-requirement ratio, according to a note. Some 590 billion yuan ($84 billion) of loans will mature by the end of September, Bloomberg-compiled data show.

Officials are probably aiming for a gradual shift in lending rates, as a drastic cut could be damaging to the financial sector, according to Tommy Xie, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Bank stocks opened lower Monday as analysts predicted lower rates will make lending less profitable.

“As this is a long-term structural change, it’s not necessary to change the loan prime rate dramatically in the near term,” said Xie. “In the end, banks will also try to protect their margins. If the cut is too aggressive, they will pay the cost.”

The PBOC said in a statement over the weekend that the 18 banks helping set the new rate should submit quotations in multiples of 5 basis points. The National Interbank Funding Center will cut the highest and the lowest and use the mean of the remaining 16.

