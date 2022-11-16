(Bloomberg) -- China’s broad fiscal deficit shrank for the first time this year partly on improving property-related income, although caution remained that the recovery may be short-lived.

The deficit in the budgets for all levels of government was 6.66 trillion yuan ($940 billion) in the first 10 months of the year, according to Bloomberg calculations based on data released by the Ministry of Finance. That was smaller than the 7.2 trillion yuan shortfall recorded in the year through September, which was a record high for any comparable period.

The deficit was still nearly triple the amount in the same period last year, showing how the housing slump and Covid Zero policies have ravaged public finances. The government has come under unprecedented financial pressure this year as income fell due to tax breaks for business and land sales slumped, while spending jumped to pay for lockdowns and Covid testing.

“China’s fiscal conditions have faced significant challenges since spring this year,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists including Lisheng Wang wrote in a Thursday note. Recent fiscal measures, such as policy bank support and additional special bond issuance quota “appear insufficient to fill in the funding gap,” they said.

Beijing has taken notable steps recently to bolster the property market and ease the economic damage of Covid controls. That could help stabilize economic growth and government finances.

See here for breakdown: China’s Budget Deficit Narrows to 6.66t Yuan in October

While housing sales and home prices have yet to rebound, there were some positive signs in the fiscal data. Governments across the country made 552 billion yuan from selling land in October -- down almost 4% from a year earlier but small compared with double-digit plunges in most months this year.

Revenue from deed taxes rose for the first time in 2022, gaining almost 4% last month from a year earlier to 36.5 billion yuan after double-digit reductions in each month through September, Bloomberg calculations based on MOF data show.

Goldman Sachs analysts cautioned though that the on-year change in land sales revenue could be “volatile” as there are fewer auctions in big cities each year now than in previous years. Covid lockdowns could delay land sales and developers remain cash-strapped, they added.

“October’s recovery momentum in land sales revenue appears unsustainable,” they wrote.

For the first 10 months, income from land sales was down 26% on year, compared with a more than 28% fall in January-September.

Total income from the general public and government fund budgets was 22.6 trillion yuan in the first 10 months of this year. General public revenue fell 4.5% from a year earlier, slowing from a 6.6% drop in the first nine months. It would have risen 5.1% had it not been for the tax rebates, the finance ministry said.

More than 3.7 trillion yuan of tax breaks have been given this year through Nov. 10, officials with the State Taxation Administration said at a briefing Wednesday. That included over 2.3 trillion yuan worth of value-added tax returns, which was more than the last three years combined, the officials said.

Much of the tax relief was handed out in the first half of the year, meaning its impact on government income has been declining in recent months.

Total government spending in the first 10 months was 29.2 trillion yuan. This includes 20.6 trillion yuan in general public expenditure, which covers sectors such as education, healthcare, defense and scientific research. That was up 6.4% on year, compared with a 6.2% rise in the January-September period. Expenditure under the government fund budget rose 9.8%, slowing from a 12.5% increase in the first nine months.

Other highlights of the MOF release:

Tax revenue from vehicle purchases dropped 31.3% in January-October from a year ago, as a policy to halve the levy paid on some new passenger cars continued to have an impact

Revenue from taxes on corporate and individual income gained 3.5% and 8.5% in the period, respectively

Land value-added tax fell 8.3% on year in the first 10 months of the year to 558.8 billion yuan

