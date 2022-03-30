(Bloomberg) -- Business confidence among Chinese industrial firms worsened across the board in the first quarter, with indexes measuring orders and profitability falling at the steepest rate in two years, according to the latest quarterly central bank survey.

The index for export orders plunged to 40.9 from 48.7 in October-December, the People’s Bank of China said Wednesday, below the 50 level that marks a contraction. The survey covers more than 5,000 industrial companies across the country except for Tibet.

About 32% of the respondents said their export orders declined, while another 54% said orders were unchanged.

Other highlights of the survey:

The gauge of domestic orders tumbled to 41.4 from 51.2 in the previous three-month period, the first time in a year it was in contraction territory

The profitability index declined to 49.3 from 57.4 in the last quarter of 2021

The business climate gauge was at 53.3, compared with 56.8 in the previous quarter, with nearly 80% of the respondents saying their operation was “mediocre” or “rather bad”

In a separate PBOC survey of 20,000 depositors in 50 cities, 37% of the respondents said the job situation was “grave” or “murky,” and 54.7% of them preferred to save money, up 2.9 percentage points from October-December

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.