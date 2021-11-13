(Bloomberg) -- The Civil Aviation Administration of China has informed airlines that it is satisfied design changes Boeing Co. suggested for its 737 Max jet could address safety issues, Reuters reported, citing a notice from the regulator.

The authorities invited carriers to provide feedback by Nov. 26 on a proposed airworthiness directive for the 737 Max, which outlines specific procedures for pilots to perform in case of problems and lists all the systems that must be functioning before a flight can take place, Reuters said.

The agency did not respond immediately to a request for comment, according to the report. A Boeing spokesperson said the company continued to work with regulators globally to return the 737 Max to service, Reuters said.

