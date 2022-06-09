(Bloomberg) -- China will extend a deadline for key polluters to submit data used to allocate greenhouse gas emissions permits, delivering another setback to the country’s carbon market.

Participants in the emissions trading system, which currently covers about 2,200 power generators, will need to confirm last year’s emissions volumes by September, instead of an original June deadline, according to the Ministry of Ecology and Environment.

Changes to the way some emissions volumes are calculated could also lead to firms being issued with more permits than expected, easing the burden on utilities that have seen profits squeezed after coronavirus lockdowns sapped demand. Carbon markets typically work by gradually restricting the available permits.

Virus curbs have caused difficulties in collecting data samples and conducting on-site testing, the ministry said. Consultants including SinoCarbon have also flagged issues with the overestimation of emissions.

The national carbon price closed at 59 yuan ($8.84) Wednesday, unchanged since May 25’s close. That’s a small fraction of the equivalent level of 79.81 euros ($85.64) on the European market.

