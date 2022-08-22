(Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank called on major financial institutions to take the lead in keeping credit growth stable with the nation’s economy at a critical moment.

Financial institutions, especially major state-owned banks, should increase loan issuance to the real economy, the People’s Bank of China said in a statement late Monday following a meeting chaired by governor Yi Gang. They should also improve the credit support for small- and micro-enterprises, green development, scientific and technological innovation and other fields, according to the statement.

“We must consolidate the foundation of economic recovery and development with a sense of urgency that no time can wait,” it said.

Latest data shows that China’s credit growth slowed sharply in July, weighed down by a property market slump and weak consumer and business demand.

The PBOC also asked banks to ensure the reasonable financing needs of real estate, in its latest efforts to help brake a property market downturn. It didn’t elaborate on this point.

China is planning to offer 200 billion yuan ($29.3 billion) in special loans to ensure stalled housing projects are delivered to buyers, Bloomberg reported earlier, citing people familiar with the matter.

China Plans $29 Billion in Special Loans to Troubled Developers

Financial institutions should also increase support for key areas of the platform economy, the PBOC said. Policy banks should step up support for infrastructure construction in fields including industrial upgrading, agriculture, and national security.

While boosting credit growth, the banks should also be mindful of risks. We must “coordinate the relationship between the steady growth of credit and the prevention of financial risks,” it said.

Representatives from major banks including China Development Bank, Agricultural Development Bank, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, and Bank of China attended the meeting.

(Updates with additional details starting in fifth paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.