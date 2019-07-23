(Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank governor said the country’s current interest rates are at an appropriate level and the bank will make decisions on interest rates based on its own situation.

China didn’t follow the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates last year, and it’ll continue to make rate decisions based on its own situation now the Fed is likely to cut interest rates, People’s Bank of China Governor Yi Gang said in an interview with Caixin Tuesday.

“Overall our interest rate level is appropriate. Lowering interest rates is mainly to tackle deflationary risks, but China’s inflation is moderate at the moment,” with consumer prices at 2.7%, he said.

