(Bloomberg) -- The People’s Bank of China vowed to continue improving its structural monetary policy framework in a paper that highlighted the importance of targeted tools in helping an economy battered by Covid outbreaks.

Such instruments wielded by the PBOC have led to 2.3 trillion yuan ($345 billion) in new base money since 2020, its monetary policy department said in a research paper Friday. Using structural tools helped keep interbank liquidity ample, supported credit growth, and had a unique advantage in boosting the economy’s weak links, the central bank said.

Injecting liquidity into specific areas “has become a consensus among monetary authorities in major economies in dealing with the Covid crisis,” the paper said. The PBOC will make policy more targeted and directed to help sectors and small businesses hit by outbreaks, it said.

The PBOC has just introduced a slew of new relending programs, which provide funds for banks to support areas including technology innovation and the elderly care sector. The central bank has taken a cautious easing path this year, with Governor Yi Gang signaling concerns over inflation last month.

The paper reiterated that the PBOC will coordinate monetary policy with fiscal and industrial policies to boost market confidence and achieve stable growth. Outstanding loans to small and micro businesses under an inclusive finance program rose 25% to 20.8 trillion yuan by the end of March from a year ago, it said.

The PBOC has also provided banks 161 billion yuan designated for lending to projects related to carbon emission reduction and the clean use of coal since November. That supported 254 billion yuan in loans granted in those areas, according to the paper.

The PBOC said it will soon set up a relending program with 100 billion yuan quota for the transportation and logistics industries to help with Covid controls, which was first announced by the State Council last month.

