(Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities indicated they may lower the amount of money banks must set aside as reserves to boost lending, even after the central bank provided a massive amount of liquidity via other tools in recent weeks.

The People’s Bank of China may use open market operations, medium-term lending facilities and reserve requirements among other monetary policy tools to provide “strong” support for reasonable growth in credit, Zou Lan, head of PBOC’s monetary policy department told the official Xinhua News Agency.

The central bank will strengthen its counter-cyclical and cross-cycle policy adjustments to create favorable financial conditions for the country’s economic growth, according to Zou, in an interview published late Monday.

Zou made similar public comments in July before the central bank cut the so-called reserve requirement ratio or RRR in September. His remarks also come as traders are ramping up bets on more monetary easing in China this year, as a feeble economic recovery heaps pressure on authorities to cut interest rates and provide ample liquidity.

Chinese government bond yields are at the lowest in nearly four years, while banks are able to raise short-term debt more cheaply in money markets than from the central bank. Signs that the People’s Bank of China is softening its grip on the yuan and a fresh reduction to deposit rates by major commercial lenders also bode well for wagers on further policy easing.

Economists polled by Bloomberg in December forecast a 25-basis point cut to the RRR in the first quarter of 2024.

However, the PBOC pumped a record amount of cash via its one-year policy loans and provided nearly $50 billion worth of low-cost funding to policy-oriented banks in recent weeks, which dampened speculation for a move on the RRR in the near term.

RRR cuts will free up long-term liquidity for the Chinese economy after it was estimated to release more than 500 billion yuan ($70 billion) following the September rate cut, according to the central bank-backed Financial News.

--With assistance from Foster Wong.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.