(Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank has named two prominent economists as members of its monetary policy committee, which advises on policy decisions.

Huang Yiping, dean of the National School of Development at Peking University in Beijing, and Huang Haizhou, a professor at Tsinghua University who’s also managing director at investment bank China International Capital Corp Ltd., are listed as members of the committee in a statement released by the People’s Bank of China Tuesday.

They replaced Cai Fang, who specializes in labor economics and became a member in 2021, and Liu Shijin, a former deputy director of the Development Research Center of the State Council, a state think tank. Liu had been on the committee since 2018. Wang Yiming, also a former deputy director of that think tank who was named a member in 2021, stays on.

The Chinese central bank is expected to maintain a loose monetary policy this year and push borrowing costs lower to help China achieve an ambitious growth target of around 5%. But the room for further monetary stimulus is limited by factors including a weak yuan. China last week drained cash from the banking system with a medium-term liquidity tool for the first time since November 2022, extending its cautious approach.

Huang Haizhou, who worked as a senior economist at the International Monetary Fund, called on China to seize economic opportunities in the development of artificial intelligence and step up support for technology breakthroughs at an online forum last week.

At the same event, the other new member Huang Yiping said the government should boost domestic consumption and adjust its industrial policy to counter rising criticism of overcapacity from the US and Europe.

Huang Yiping was previously a member of the committee between 2015 and 2018, and had worked at investment banks including Citigroup Inc. and Barclays Plc in the past. He attended an economic seminar hosted by Premier Li Qiang in October.

The two advisers joined a committee seen as having a limited sway on monetary policy. The PBOC is not independent from the government. It needs to get approval from the State Council, China’s cabinet, before making any major decisions on policies such as interest rates.

The monetary policy committee meets every quarter and can submit advice to the State Council when the PBOC is seeking approval for key moves.

