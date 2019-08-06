(Bloomberg) -- Senior People’s Bank of China officials reassured foreign companies that the currency won’t continue to weaken significantly, a day after the yuan fell below 7 per dollar for the first time since 2008.

The central bank held a meeting with a number of foreign exporters in Beijing Tuesday, at which officials also said that companies’ ability to buy and sell dollars would remain normal, according to a statement provided to Bloomberg. The statement repeated claims made by the PBOC governor Tuesday that the currency won’t be used as a weapon in the trade war with the U.S.

The PBOC didn’t name the officials or the companies that attended the meeting.

A precipitous decline in the yuan would affect China-based foreign firms to the extent that imports used in production would become more expensive. A sharp decline would also raise concerns about capital outflows and tightening of exchange controls. For domestic companies, a falling yuan affects those with foreign debt, significant dollar-denominated costs, and a dependence on local consumers the most.

The statement added that the central bank and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange will work to keep exchange management policy consistent and stable, and that two-way fluctuation in the yuan’s exchange rate will be “the norm” in the future.

