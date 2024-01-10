(Bloomberg) -- China’s efforts to lower risks from local government debt are likely to weigh on economic growth again this year as a national deleveraging campaign is expected to curb spending on investment projects.

The concern stems from a catch in the plan Beijing has put forth to lower the risk of disorderly defaults. China is helping local governments to refinance the off-balance sheet — or so-called “hidden” — debt accrued by state-owned financing vehicles. That seems to be mitigating the chance of a financial crisis this year, but those local authorities are also under unprecedented pressure to stop issuing additional debt.

Less borrowing by local government financing vehicles is “likely to be a drag on infrastructure investment and GDP growth this year,” said Adam Wolfe, emerging markets economist at Absolute Strategy Research.

Net bond market issuance by LGFVs, which excludes bonds issued to replace notes that are maturing, fell to 1.49 trillion yuan ($208 billion) in 2023, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s the lowest amount since 2019. The figures are calculated based on a list of onshore LGFV bond issuers for which a previous Chinabond index was used as a reference — meaning some figures from 2022 onward aren’t included. Chinese authorities don’t provide an official list of LGFVs or data on bond issuance.

Economists see that figure dropping further. Several analysts, including those at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Tianfeng Securities, expect large declines in net LGFV bond issuance this year.

The issue is important as economists expect a flagging property market and weak export growth to continue this year, meaning the economy needs fiscal support to reach an expected growth target of around 5%. While the central government is likely to step up support, it’s unclear if that can outweigh the drag from LGFVs.

As a result, several economists expect the pace of infrastructure investment growth to fall this year. Morgan Stanley sees fixed-asset investment in infrastructure falling to 7% year-on-year in 2024 despite more central government spending to “offset LGFV deleveraging.” That would be one percentage point lower than 2023.

Local governments have already been cutting their pipeline of investment projects, according to data compiled by Mysteel. The expected lifetime investment value of new projects launched in the first 11 months of 2023 was 45.8 trillion yuan, compared to 51.6 trillion yuan over the same period a year earlier.

LGFVs borrow from banks and the bond market to finance public-interest projects like roads and industrial parks, but their debt is not counted on official balance sheets. Because local governments are responsible for the companies, their liabilities are often described as “hidden” or “implicit” government debt.

While the companies have accounted for a large chunk of national infrastructure spending over the last decade, many have run into increased difficulties servicing debt due to the economy’s slowdown and the property downturn in the last few years.

In September, Beijing launched a 1 trillion yuan program allowing provinces to issue low-interest bonds to replace LGFV debt. The following month, authorities told banks to lower rates and extend maturities on loans to LGFVs.

Chinese officials appear to want to avoid the outcome from a previous round of local government debt swaps that ran from 2015 to 2017 — a program that led to an expansion in local government borrowing.

“This time around there will be more controls on LGFV borrowing,” Wolfe said. “While the previous debt swaps proved to be reflationary for the economy, I think this round will likely contribute to China’s deflationary pressures.”

As a result of the latest refinancing program, the central government has a more detailed picture of local government debt. In turn, provincial capitals are exercising more oversight of borrowing at lower levels of government, such as cities and counties.

Going forward, “it will be harder to get debt issuance approval,” said Ting Meng, senior credit strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “Meanwhile, those off-balance sheet debts also need to be closely monitored and forbidden.”

China’s finance ministry vowed last month to “firmly prevent new implicit debt” when outlining its plans for 2024.

The government is creating some new sources of funding for infrastructure, including 1 trillion yuan of special treasury debt to be distributed to provinces. In December, the central bank provided 350 billion yuan worth of new funds for policy banks, which often invest in public works projects. Other options include expanding the official bond issuance quota for local governments.

It’s not clear whether such funding sources can replace the spending previously carried out by LGFVs. The companies made more than 5 trillion yuan in capital expenditures in 2022, the last full year for which data is available, according to a tally by Rhodium Group.

Some commercially viable LGFVs can invest out of retained earnings, which will be boosted by lower interest payments. But poorer regions — where LGFVs are less likely to generate cash on their own — could see a much more rapid decline in investment.

A case in point: Ningxia, a poverty-stricken region in western China. Infrastructure investment fell 12.3% year-on-year in the first ten months of 2023, according to official data. That compares with growth of 19% in 2022.

Several economists have speculated that efforts to support investment and promote economic growth this year may require China to expand its headline fiscal deficit. That ratio could be set at 3.5% of gross domestic product this year, according to Bin Wen, chief economist at China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd. That would be above the traditionally followed limit of 3%.

The reduction of local government debt, though, will “limit the overall impact” of such measures, he wrote in a commentary this month.

