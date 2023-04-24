(Bloomberg) -- Chinese provinces approved more new coal power plants in the first three months of this year than in all of 2021, as Beijing continues a rapid expansion of fossil fuel generation capacity in an effort to guarantee reliable electricity supplies.

Provincial governments gave the green light to at least 20.5 gigawatts of new coal in the first quarter, topping the 18.5 gigawatts for all of 2021, Greenpeace said in a new research report. Approvals began to soar last year, to at least 90.7 gigawatts, after a series of economy-crippling power shortages, according to the study.

Greenpeace’s report is the latest in a series of research findings and industry comments highlighting Beijing’s plan to rely on its mainstay fuel as a backstop for reliable and affordable power amid rising global fuel prices and the development of intermittent renewable generation. The government is also leaning on miners to boost coal output to record levels to avoid a reliance on foreign supplies.

“The 2022 coal boom has clearly continued into this year,” said Xie Wenwen, Greenpeace East Asia climate and energy campaigner. Reasons given by governments in approval documents included ensuring safe energy supply, meeting heating demand and stimulating local economic development, Xie said.

The new plants don’t necessarily mean more coal burning — they could sit idle much of the time if new wind and solar generation is enough to cover increased consumption. But it raises the risk of higher emissions, and diverts capital spending that could better be used on low-carbon methods to ensure reliable power supply, such as improved grid infrastructure and increased energy storage capacity, Xie said.

The Week’s Diary

Monday, April 24

Shanghai auto show, runs through April 27

SMM Intl Copper Summit in Yantai, Shandong, day 1

EARNINGS: Jiangxi Copper, Sungrow Power, Tongwei

Tuesday, April 25

Shanghai auto show, runs through April 27

SMM Intl Copper Summit in Yantai, Shandong, day 2

EARNINGS: Chalco, CGN Power, Eve Energy, WH Group

Wednesday, April 26

Shanghai auto show, runs through April 27

CCTD’s weekly online briefing on China coal, 15:00

SMM Intl Copper Summit in Yantai, Shandong, day 3

EARNINGS: Anhui Conch, HKEX, Yunnan Energy, Xinjiang Goldwind

Thursday, April 27

Shanghai auto show concludes

China industrial profits for March, 09:30

EARNINGS: Angang Steel, Baosteel, BYD Co., China Coal, China Oilfield Services, Cnooc, Ganfeng Lithium, Gotion High-Tech, Hesteel, Huayou Cobalt, Longi Green, Maanshan Steel, Metallurgical Corp. of China, Sinopec, Shandong Steel, Tongling Metals, Zijin Mining

Friday, April 28

China weekly iron ore port stockpiles

Shanghai exchange weekly commodities inventory, ~15:30

EARNINGS: China Shenhua, China Three Gorges, China Yangtze Power, Cosco Energy, Cosco Holdings, Jinko Solar, Ming Yang Smart Energy, PetroChina, Tianqi Lithium, Trina Solar

Saturday, April 29

Nothing major scheduled

Sunday, April 30

China official PMIs for April, 09:30

On the Wire

China’s solar power generation capacity exceeded hydro last month to become the country’s largest clean energy source, according to the National Energy Administration.

Global oil traders are fixated on the next milestone in China’s economic recovery, when travelers pack their bags and head to the airport for the Golden Week holiday in early May.

