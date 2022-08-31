(Bloomberg) -- China’s coastal provinces are taking steps to prepare for the strongest global storm of 2022 as Super Typhoon Hinnamnor is expected to move northward into the East China Sea.

The weather system is south of Japan’s Ryukyu Islands and its center is expected to remain in the seas east of Taiwan in the next couple of days, according to a forecast from the Hong Kong Observatory. The storm currently has sustained winds of about 144 miles per hour and gusts of around 173 mph, according to the US Joint Typhoon Warning Center.

While the storm isn’t expected to make landfall in China, the country is taking steps to prepare for potential impacts from the system, with the Ministry of Emergency Management issuing warnings for coastal provinces including Zhejiang and Fujian. The country will halt schools, factories, businesses and transportation as needed.

Travel to Japan’s Okinawan islands has been disrupted by the storm. Japan Airlines Co. and ANA Holdings Inc. canceled several flights to and from Okinawa, and warned of further cancellations and delays depending on the typhoon’s course.

