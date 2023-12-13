(Bloomberg) -- China’s heating supplies are facing their biggest test of the winter so far as snow and frigid air descend on northern parts of the country, putting the electricity grid under huge pressure.

Beijing canceled flights and shut schools on Wednesday due to heavy snowstorms, which are expected to affect 11 provinces and cities in coming days. A snow warning of the second-highest level will last through Friday in the capital, to be followed by a sharp drop in temperatures. The low on Saturday is expected to hit -15C (5F), below seasonal averages, according to AccuWeather.

The winter blast “will bring enormous pressure to road maintenance, power supply, and people’s livelihoods,” the Ministry of Emergency Management said in a WeChat post on Tuesday. It called on utilities to prepare coal stockpiles to make sure power plants don’t run out of fuel during critical periods, in addition to asking grid workers to ensure ice and wind don’t down power lines.

The first significant cold front of the winter will give a snapshot of the readiness of China’s electricity network, which has held up for more than a year without widespread outages after a spate of crippling power disruptions from 2020 to 2022. The government has boosted coal production and imports to record levels in order to ensure that stockpiles of its mainstay fuel are brimming.

Milder Winter

Expectations that China’s winter will be milder compared to recent years have helped keep coal prices in check through the fall, although they’ve started to creep higher in recent days. Coal at northern ports was priced at about 951 yuan ($133) a ton on Wednesday, up about 25 yuan in the past week because of rising consumption and weather impacting shipping operations, according to industry publication Thermal Coal Today.

Beijing is also the world’s second-largest city for natural gas consumption. As with coal, a big effort has been made to stockpile enough of the heating fuel in recent months. But authorities will be watching how utilities in the north handle surges in demand after some couldn’t afford extra supplies last winter, which forced residents to spend hours at a time without warmth.

Agricultural activity is also threatened. Farm sheds and greenhouses often collapse under the weight of heavy snow, which could freeze the livestock and vegetables inside. Icy conditions also hamper the transport of food. Low temperatures may damage the northern wheat crop, although snow cover can be beneficial by raising moisture levels in the soil.

The Week’s Diary

(All times Beijing unless noted.)

Thursday, Dec. 14:

Nothing major scheduled

Friday, Dec. 15:

Mysteel annual steel conference in Shanghai, day 1

China sets monthly medium-term lending rate, 09:20

China new home prices for November, 09:30

China industrial output for November, including steel & aluminum; coal, gas & power generation; and crude oil & refining. 10:00 Retail sales, fixed assets investment, property investment, residential sales, jobless rate

China weekly iron ore port stockpiles

Shanghai exchange weekly commodities inventory, ~15:30

Deadline for Chinese power plants to sign 2024 coal contracts

Saturday, Dec. 16

Mysteel annual steel conference in Shanghai, day 2

Sunday, Dec. 17

Mysteel annual steel conference in Shanghai, day 3

On the Wire

November’s weaker-than-expected credit growth shows that China’s monetary and fiscal stimulus is struggling to gain traction in the face of weak demand.

China’s economy likely lost some momentum in November, raising expectations for Beijing to ramp up stimulus in the new year.

China General Nuclear Power Corp. has stopped funding for the UK’s Hinkley Point C nuclear station in a new sign of tension between London and Beijing.

--With assistance from Hallie Gu.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.