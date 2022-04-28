(Bloomberg) -- Strict measures to halt the spread of Covid have slowed the growth of commercial natural gas consumption in China, according to one of the country’s largest private suppliers.

ENN Energy Holdings Ltd.’s retail gas sales rose 6.8% in the first quarter, the company said Thursday in an exchange filing. That’s down from 15% growth in 2021.

Particularly hard hit were sales to truck refueling stations, which fell 28% amid transportation disruptions and as gas prices rose faster than competing oil products. ENN said its commercial and industrial customers were more resilient, as many operated in “closed-loop” industrial parks that were less hard-hit by lockdowns. Sales to those users rose 7.1%, while flows to residential customers rose 10%.

China has curbed liquefied natural gas imports this year amid high global prices for the fuel, relying more on increased domestic production and rising pipeline shipments.

