(Bloomberg) -- Beijing’s easing of some virus restrictions spurred a sharp rally across commodities last week because the health of the world’s raw materials markets hinges to such a large degree on how much China is buying.

That demand has hit the rocks this year, as a stuttering economy threatens to end the decades-long expansion in imports of the key building blocks for growth. For many key commodities, prices will find it difficult to make headway while Beijing’s Covid-Zero policies persist.

Chinese policy dictates in many cases how demand plays out in the world’s biggest importer, affecting the prospects of drillers, miners and farmers across the globe. Traders who had grown accustomed to ever more spending to feed China’s growth are now contending with the government’s economy-crippling crackdowns on the property market and outbreaks of Covid-19.

Now, outside Beijing’s control, the world economy is teetering as central banks hike interest rates to rein in inflation. That’s hitting China’s exports, which in turn affects the quantities of commodities imported by its manufacturers.

October is usually a banner month in China’s highly seasonal pattern of consumption, falling between the lulls in activity that take hold over the summer and winter. But this year has seen deflation strike the factory sector as commodities prices have fallen.

The overarching concern for markets is how long China will stick with its Covid-Zero rules that sap consumption, reduce travel and disrupt production. The government continues to affirm the strategy publicly, describing the latest tweaks as a refinement rather than a relaxation. It’s possible that shaving some of the rough edges from a policy that’s becoming unpopular is one way to make it more sustainable, and longer-lasting. Or, it may signal that Beijing is edging closer to an exit.

Banks such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and UBS AG have penciled in a shift in policy from the second quarter of next year, which would lift economic activity and unleash demand. In the meantime, key commodities imports, which would typically rise each year as the economy expands, have actually dropped in 2022, in some cases by as much as 50%.

Metals

China continues to suck in materials used for public works as the government attempts to buttress the economy with spending on infrastructure, including a massive buildup in clean energy capacity. But the investment hasn’t been enough to offset losses from the real-estate sector, according to Fitch Ratings.

That’s been a millstone for the steel sector and iron ore imports, which are tracking 1.7% lower for the year. Even copper, facing a long-term supply deficit and crucial to the energy transition, hasn’t been immune to the drop-off in demand, which will only get worse with the onset of winter and if the latest outbreaks prompt further lockdowns.

Still, metals like copper are a better reopening trade than iron and steel, according to Goldman Sachs. China’s inventories of base metals have shrunk to their lowest in 15 years, with copper at its lowest since 2008, the bank said in a note last week. That indicates a need to restock once expectations for demand get better.

Aluminum and copper are also favored because of where they sit in the property cycle, as demand is generated for frames, pipes, wires and appliances by the improvement in property completions, while the “continued collapse in new starts will continue to weigh on steel,” Goldman said.

Energy

China’s industrial slump, less travel, and the prospect of a warmer-than-expected winter all mean reduced demand for fuels. Beyond that, Beijing’s push to ensure energy security amid a spike in global prices has lifted domestic output, particularly of coal, which is cutting into its import requirements.

The government is trying to juice activity at oil refiners by expanding export quotas for fuels like diesel. That may yet rescue crude imports, currently running 2.7% below last year’s levels, from a second annual decline. But domestic demand continues to wilt as more lockdowns are enforced.

Coal imports, meanwhile, will drop 13% this year, according to one industry forecast. China’s enthusiasm for buying natural gas is also dimming, with domestic consumption set to record its first decline in decades as cheaper coal and renewables chip away at demand. China’s top importer thinks the slump in liquefied cargoes of the fuel, which make up the bulk of imports, could be as much as 22%.

The invasion of Ukraine has put a rocket under international gas prices this year, so it’s no surprise that the cleaner-burning fuel is getting squeezed out. With Russia on hand to send more gas overland via its pipelines, the bigger question is whether China’s huge ongoing investment in portside capacity becomes a long-term source of regret.

Agriculture

Agriculture and the industries it feeds have seen some of the wildest impacts from China’s virus restrictions.

Edible oil imports have halved from a year ago as demand from restaurants and caterers has collapsed. Cotton purchases are down by about a fifth as Covid Zero hammers textile makers and the government is expecting a further reduction in demand.

China is the world’s biggest consumer and importer of cotton, and its top exporter of apparel and textiles. It produces about three-quarters of the cotton it needs for processing and imports the rest, mainly from the US. Demand for clothing is weakening as people stay at home and spend less, shrinking operating rates at textile mills, which in turn are buying less of their raw material.

On the supply side, lockdowns in the northwestern region of Xinjiang, the source of almost all of China’s crop, has slowed the purchase and transport of the commodity, again forcing manufacturers to cut production. The amount of cotton processed in China was 39% below last year’s levels, according to the latest weekly figures from the national cotton association.

Not all of China’s weaker imports can be laid at the door of Covid. Soybean purchases last month tumbled to their lowest since 2014 after drought affected water levels along the Mississippi, curbing shipments from the US.

--With assistance from Liz Ng, Winnie Zhu, Kathy Chen, Sarah Chen and Hallie Gu.

